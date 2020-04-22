Show

"Listen to Your Heart" airs on Mondays on ABC.

We need it now more than ever: Something new, and downright entertaining, to watch. “The Bachelor” franchise delivers with its Nashville installment of finding love on TV. “Listen To Your Heart” has it all. There’s music, musical people looking for love and future singing competitions. I’ll be watching. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

