FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Halsey arrives at the Secret Genius Awards in Los Angeles. For the 2017 American Music Awards, Halsey is the only female act nominated for favorite song _ pop/rock and collaboration of the year, both for the Chainsmokers’ No. 1 hit, “Closer,” where she is the featured guest. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)