Halsey, the pop singer behind hits like “Without Me” and “Bad at Love,” has released a new collection of poetry. Called ”I Would Leave Me if I Could,” the book is a beautiful and raw glimpse into Halsey’s mind. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A new book of poems from pop singer Halsey
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
