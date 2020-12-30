Nathaniel Rateliff (copy)

Nathaniel Rateliff released a new song called "Redemption." 

 Courtesy photo

Colorado favorite Nathaniel Rateliff has released a beautiful song called “Redemption.” He wrote the cathartic ballad for the upcoming Apple Original movie “Palmer,” starring Justin Timberlake. If the song is any indication, the movie will be worth a watch. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments