Colorado favorite Nathaniel Rateliff has released a beautiful song called “Redemption.” He wrote the cathartic ballad for the upcoming Apple Original movie “Palmer,” starring Justin Timberlake. If the song is any indication, the movie will be worth a watch. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A new ballad from Colorado favorite Nathaniel Rateliff
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
