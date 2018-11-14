I’m losing count of the number of times I’ve seen Jason Isbell live. One of these times was at Nashville’s “Mother Church of Music,” the Ryman Auditorium. That time wasn’t quite as good as the first time, which was at a St. Louis bar, just a corner nook, just before Isbell went on his meteoric rise with his post-rehab record, “Southeastern.” But no doubt, the Ryman Auditorium is an ideal venue for this country’s best working singer-songwriter. And it’s a great venue for his new album, “Live From the Ryman.”
Pikes Pick: A new album from the great Jason Isbell
- By: Seth Boster
Updated
Comments
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
