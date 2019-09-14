TV Tonight
“The Cheerleader Escort” is the tantalizing title of a TV movie about a college freshman (Alexandra Beaton) who earns a spot on the cheerleading squad. But her joy turns to shock when she learns that members of the team moonlight as escorts for wealthy alumni. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
One of the saddest 14 minutes of music I have listened to is “21 Chump Street” by Lin Manuel Miranda. This short musical cast recording tells the story of Operation D-Minus, a real police investigation that was showcased in “This American Life.” Grade A student Justin LeBoy falls in love with an undercover officer at his school and is willing to do anything for her. Over the course of the show, he makes an “irreversibly bad decision” that made me question what we do for love, and for justice. Find a video of the show on Youtube or listen to it on Spotify or Apple Music.