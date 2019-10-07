TV Tonight
After winning the state championship, Spencer James faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation in the season two premiere of “All American.” Also, Billy realizes he needs to make some major changes to get his life back on track. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The best of two worlds: Chocolate and beer equals Choctoberfest! The event takes place at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Think chocolate pudding eating contest, aerial chocolate apple bobbing, chocolate and beer pairing, chocolate cake showdown and chocolate tasting. Cost is $10 for ages 12 and up. Taste tickets are $10 per dozen. VIP package is $50 for exclusive chocolates and early entry at 10:30 a.m. Visit cochocolatefests.com.