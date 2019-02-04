TV tonight Matt LeBlanc and company return for Season 3 of “Man With a Plan.” In the opener, Adam tries to make the office feel more inviting since Andi will be joining him at work every day. 7:30 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
When the Little Black Dress comes out of the closet, it’s always time for a fancy event. But from Feb. 11 to 15, LBD means something powerfully significant. The Little Black Dress Initiative, offered by the Junior League of Colorado Springs and other Junior Leagues across the U.S. and in London, turns the focus on the women and children of poverty. Wear one black dress or black tie every day for a week is the challenge, creating a visual and social media impact of generational poverty. Some LBD weeks are fundraisers. Local info: jlcoloradosprings.org/little-black-dress/