TV tonight
Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin make for a hilarious odd couple in “The Kominsky Method.” From producer Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”), the series follows an acting teacher and a Hollywood agent as they navigate their later years in a city that values youth and beauty. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If visiting beer snobs are in Teller County, they are probably there for Paradox Beer Co., the Pikes Peak region’s No. 1 stop for sours and barrel-aged experiments. On Woodland Park’s main thoroughfare, it’s easy to miss the German-themed brewery on the corner. But BierWerks is not to be missed. The pours are plentiful in the sunny taproom, and the Colorado sausage and Wisconsin cheese are delightful. For $3, two doughy pretzel sticks come with perfect beer cheese.