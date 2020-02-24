TV Tonight Season 18 of “The Voice” begins with the blind auditions and a brand-new rookie on the coaches’ panel. Nick Jonas takes his spinning seat alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
While the official target market for Catherine Newman’s upcoming book, “How to Be a Person: 65 Hugely Useful, Super-Important Skills to Learn Before You’re Grown Up,” is kids 10 and older, I can’t help but think there might be some stuff in there I could learn, too. Topics such as taking care of the lawn, cooking food, building a fire and sewing on a button, for example. Even interacting properly on the telephone. (I never know when it’s my turn to talk. You, too?) There’s nothing like building a healthy framework for a successful launch into the real world. The paperback is set for release May 26. You can pre-order it for $11.03 on Amazon.com.