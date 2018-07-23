Horror film fans, this one’s for you. Grab your popcorn, Milk Duds and soda — and maybe a sandwich or two — because the Denver Film Society is showing all four of Wes Craven’s “Scream” movies Saturday on 35-millimeter film. Follow the beleaguered Sidney Prescott as she campily battles the many iterations of Ghostface. The Scream Screen Scream-A-Thon costs $30 and starts at noon at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. denverfilm.org
Pikes Pick: A horrifying Saturday of film
- By: Michelle Karas
- Updated
Michelle Karas
Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor
Michelle is a features reporter and special sections editor for the Gazette. A Penn State graduate, she loves to ski and hike, and most enjoys writing about music and human interest topics. She joined the Gazette in 2015.

