Scream's Ghostface and Wes Craven
"Scream"'s Ghostface and director Wes Craven.

 Michelle Karas
Horror film fans, this one’s for you. Grab your popcorn, Milk Duds and soda — and maybe a sandwich or two — because the Denver Film Society is showing all four of Wes Craven’s “Scream” movies Saturday on 35-millimeter film. Follow the beleaguered Sidney Prescott as she campily battles the many iterations of Ghostface. The Scream Screen Scream-A-Thon costs $30 and starts at noon at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. denverfilm.org

