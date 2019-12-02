TV Tonight
Laugh and call him names all you want, but there’s no denying that “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” continues to be a major prime-time attraction. The beloved 1964 animated special gets another holly-jolly airing tonight. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
This time of year, I don’t mind watching the occasional overly- cheesy Christmas movie. “Let It Snow” is not that. The Netflix adaptation of the YA novel by Maureen Johnson, Lauren Myracle and John Green is smart and funny. You still get all the charming perks of a feel-good holiday movie, complete with three romantic storylines, without too much of the cheese factor. Think of it as a younger and more modern “Love Actually.”