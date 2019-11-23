TV Tonight
“Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw” is a stand-up special that has the comedian drawing on his personal experiences and telling wild stories during a performance at Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High School in Los Angeles. 11 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
IPA haters will look the other way. For others, Frisco’s Outer Range Brewing Co. offers a message, its lengthy tagline, courtesy Rudyard Kipling: “Go and look behind the ranges — something lost behind the ranges. Lost and waiting for you. Go!” Yes, go. On my last visit, I counted just two non-IPAs from the 15-beer lineup. Everything else was high-gravity and high on juice. Welcome to your happy, hoppy place.