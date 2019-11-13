Up for a road trip? The Shaggy Sheep is a gem of a roadside restaurant in Grant, a location that makes for a great stop if you’re driving from Breckenridge to Denver. The inside of the wood cabin is as cozy as you’d hope. And the food — I got a turkey melt and a side salad — is just as comforting. I didn’t have phone service, so the meal truly felt like an escape. The small menu is full of hearty options, like a burger (which Eat This, Not That called the best burger in Colorado) and a short rib sandwich and two types of chili: green and red. The Shaggy Sheep also serves fresh baked goods, so I got a peanut butter cookie to enjoy on my drive back to Colorado Springs.
Pikes Pick: A gem of a restaurant between Breckenridge and Denver
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
