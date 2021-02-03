If you’re a fan of music videos, beer and some casual competition, check out this weekly event at Brass Brewing. Music video bingo happens every Tuesday at the downtown Colorado Springs brewery. Plus, playing the game means you have a chance to win free beer. — Amanda Hancock
Pikes Pick: A different kind of bingo at Brass Brewing in downtown Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
