TV Tonight
Prolific producer Ryan Murphy presents his first streaming series: “The Politician.” The over-the-top satire follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), an obsessive rich kid who will stop at nothing to become student body president at his fancy private high school. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Singer-songwriter Joan Shelley is bringing music from her new album, “Like the River Loves the Sea,” to the Pikes Peak region. Her spare acoustic sound feels like a cozy companion to an early fall evening. Rolling Stone called the new release “one of the year’s most beautiful records.” That’s no slouch of a compliment. On Sunday, Shelley will be at the new Manitou Springs club Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave. Tickets are $12 to $15; lulusdownstairs.com.