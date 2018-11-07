TV tonight

The young cast members of “Riverdale” pull double duty in what should be a fun flashback episode inspired by “The Breakfast Club.” They appear as their parents’ teen selves during their 1990s high school days. 7 p.m., The CW

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

If you’re looking for a little pick-me-up, I’d recommend “Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks For Me and You” by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Before “Hamilton” made the New Yorker a household name, Miranda was inspiring others on Twitter with words of encouragement at the start and end of every day. This book is a thoughtful compilation of Miranda’s words and will put a smile on your face.

Tags

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments