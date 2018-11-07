TV tonight
The young cast members of “Riverdale” pull double duty in what should be a fun flashback episode inspired by “The Breakfast Club.” They appear as their parents’ teen selves during their 1990s high school days. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you’re looking for a little pick-me-up, I’d recommend “Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks For Me and You” by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Before “Hamilton” made the New Yorker a household name, Miranda was inspiring others on Twitter with words of encouragement at the start and end of every day. This book is a thoughtful compilation of Miranda’s words and will put a smile on your face.