Lucky Dumpling Fusion Restaurant is among the restaurants to try during Pikes Peak Restaurant Week.  Photo by Jeff Kearney.

There’s never been a better time to eat out around the Colorado Springs area than Pikes Peak Restaurant Week. Running through Sunday, Oct. 6, restaurants around the region are offering a discounted multicourse meal for one in three pricing tiers: $15, $30 or $45 per person.

There are more than 30 places offering meals in the $15 range, including several ethnic options — Zaika Indian Cuisine, Smørbrød, Rasta Pasta, Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen and Lucky Dumpling to name a few.

In the $30 range, you can select from more than 20 spots including these popular reservations: TAPAteria, Streetcar520, Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, Mona Lisa Fondue Restaurant, The Margarita at Pinecreek, Four By Brother Luck, Flatiron’s American Bar & Grill, Edelweiss Restaurant, and Adam’s Mountain Café.

You won’t go wrong at any of these fine dining choices with $45 meals: Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, Joseph’s Fine Dining, Mackenzie’s Chop House, Till Kitchen, Walter’s Bistro, Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery.

Now is the time make reservations at your favorite eateries or check out new-to-you dining experiences. To see menus, visit tinyurl.com/y3h6eroa. There you will find The Restaurant Week passport to download. When dining during the week, get social on Instagram and Facebook. Also, be sure to hit the check-in button and have an employee plug in their restaurant week code to be entered to win multiple $25 gift cards to restaurants around the Pikes Peak region. Take photos to post on social media and tag them with #PikesPeakRestaurantWeek.

Pikes Peak Restaurant Week is hosted by Colorado Restaurant Association and Visit Colorado Springs.

