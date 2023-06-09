After November’s Club Q shooting, Pikes Peak Pride is even more meaningful.

The two-day festival, themed “The Power of Pride,” will feature a commemoration and tribute ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday to honor the victims and others involved with the shooting, including Richard Fierro, a veteran who was at the nightclub when the gunman opened fire and is credited with disarming him and saving lives. Fierro will serve as the grand marshal for the Pikes Peak Pride parade at 11 a.m. Sunday. It will travel along Tejon Street from Acacia Park to Alamo Square Park at the Pioneers Museum.

The free LGBTQ+ celebration comes during Pride Month, a time dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“It’s a way to recognize not only the heroes of Club Q, like Rich, but it’s also a way to remember our fallen friends and talk about the way our community has come together after the event,” said Gretchen Pressley, Pikes Peak Pride director of communications and marketing. “To remember we’re all in this together and can help each other through the healing process.”

If you go What: Pikes Peak Pride When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Where: Alamo Square Park at Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Price: Free; 287-7877, pikespeakpride.org Something else: Parade, 11 a.m. Sunday, along Tejon Street from Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., to Pioneers Museum And more: Out Loud Colorado Springs Men's Chorus, with Alpha the Musical, Stoney Bertz and DMINQ, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25-$75; 476-2200, outloudcsmc.com, stargazerstheatre.com

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday and offers a multitude of activities, including a 5K run, a youth corner for kids and teens, vendors, food trucks, yoga and an interfaith service Sunday morning.

A slate of performers also will entertain the crowd, including burlesque and drag performers, dance groups and the Denver rock band Dear Marsha.

To address safety concerns, extra security will be present throughout the weekend, but the event will not be gated. If there’s an emergency, people can leave quickly.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“There are a little bit of mixed emotions,” Pressley said. “It’s commemorative and solemn with the memorial, but we also want to embrace the joy of Pride and the rest of the festival as well.”

Out Loud Colorado Springs Men’s Chorus will offer a pre-festival shindig with a Thursday concert at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center. The evening will feature the 35-person auditioned choir and LGBTQ+ artists Alpha the Musical, Stoney Bertz and DMINQ performing songs from Broadway musicals, including “Rent,” “Hamilton,” “Sweet Charity,” “Wicked” and “Waitress.”

“Right now it’s extremely important that we represent our community in a positive manner,” said Out Loud Assistant Artistic Director Jason Plata.

“After November and the shootings, it’s more important as a community that we come together to promote the love, peace and acceptance that’s in our community that people often don’t see.”

Out Loud also will march in Sunday’s parade. Plata worked a booth at the festival last year and recalls a transgender teenager who stopped by with her father.

“The father was like I don’t know what I’m doing here, but I’m here to support my kid,” Plata said.

“That’s what’s important for Pride — allowing the people who are searching for ways to help their child or teen or whoever to feel comfortable with who they are. There’s just so much love down there. The gays, the straights, they’re having a great time in love. That’ll lift you up for a year, when those days are dark. It’ll help you remember there are people in society who love and care about you.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270