The Pikes Peak Pride festival and parade returns from a two-year COVID-related hiatus with encouragement to “flaunt your pride” this weekend in downtown Colorado Springs.

The two-day event promises vendor booths, food trucks and entertainment, along with a parade Sunday morning.

The behind-the-scenes forces at Colorado Springs’ pride festivities have often changed. This year’s team is made up entirely of volunteers.

Michelle Loretan, Pikes Peak Pride’s fundraising coordinator, said that when the prospect of a no-festival summer loomed this past February, various LGBTQIA+ factions came together and decided, “Yes. Let’s do this.”

“We’re all basically brand new to trying to organize this event,” Loretan acknowledged, so there were plenty of hurdles, with questions such as “Where do we find sponsors?” and “How do we even set up a webpage?”

“We put together a great team,” Loretan said. “I can’t be more appreciative of what we’ve all been doing.”

IF YOU GO What: Pikes Peak Pride Festival When: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, parade at 11 a.m. Sunday Where: Alamo Square Park, 215 S. Tejon St.; parade travels from Acacia Park to Pioneers Museum via Tejon. Price: Games, activities, and entertainment are free, prices vary for beer garden and food truck; 287-7877, pikespeakpride.org/events

Jessica Laney, committee organizer, reflected on the importance of events like the Pikes Peak Pride Festival, especially in historically conservative cities like Colorado Springs. Laney attended her first Pride event five years ago, and describes it as her “first time in public … in the sunlight as myself.”

“We want people to come out and be who they are,” she said. Pride events like the festival and parade, she added, need to be “utterly safe space(s). … We want people to feel free.”

“It’s really important for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to have somewhere like this to go.”

She also touched on the significance of straight allies attending Pride celebrations, noting their position as “a huge asset to helping human rights progress.”

“It’s really cool to see my straight friends bring their kids to Pride stuff,” said Justin Burns, Laney’s co-organizer, “to see families get involved and start that conversation with their kids, because it’s a valid conversation. It’s one parents should be having with their children.”

Festival organizers have dubbed Sunday “Family Day” and plan to roll out even more family-friendly games and entertainment.

At the end of the day, says Burns, “We’re not different. We’re all people and we’re all trying to coexist in this beautiful city.”