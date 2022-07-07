Hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls from far and wide pack up their spurs and brush their hats every summer and head to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
They’re enticed by the thrill of competition, the camaraderie and, oh yeah, the thousands upon thousands of dollars they can win.
“It’s a $1 million rodeo,” said Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo/NFR Open General Manager Cory Wall.
He’s not joking. The annual event is the No. 2 money rodeo in the U.S., coming in behind the National Finals Rodeo Open, an annual championship rodeo event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
It’ll be held in Las Vegas in December. Beginning this year, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will be held in conjunction with NFR Open, and in addition to the larger purse, national champions also will be crowned at the Colorado Springs rodeo.
This year, 200 contestants will compete in eight events Wednesday through July 16 at Norris Penrose Event Center.
“To win an event is a huge payday, and then to be crowned national champion,” Wall said. “A lot of things make this thing very attractive.”
The pool of competitors grew in tandem with the rodeo’s new status as an NFR event. Thirteen people will compete in each of eight events Wednesday through Friday and during a Saturday matinee. Eight of them will qualify for the semifinal rounds Saturday night, and four of those will compete in the finals that same night before a national champion is crowned in each event.
“It will look and sound a whole lot different,” Wall said, “but at the end of the day it’s really Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on a larger scale than it’s ever been before.”
Wall doesn’t hesitate when choosing the crowd’s favorite event: bull riding. He’s a bit biased, he admits, as he was a bull fighter — the one who distracts the bull from the fallen bull rider — for 25 years.
“Bull riding’s considered the most extreme sport in North America,” he said.
For those not as invested in the rodeo side of things, there’s also a Fan Zone before the competitions, with activities for kids, teens and adults, including a wine-tasting garden, wild West gunfights, pony rides, longhorns, petting zoo, roping demos, wagon rides, vendors and concessions. Post-rodeo, fans can head to the Coors Roadhouse Saloon for music and dancing.
And then there’s the popular Mutton Bustin’. Kids ages 4-9, who weigh 50 pounds or less, can attempt to hop aboard a mutton, aka sheep, and hang on for at least 6 seconds, which qualifies them for a performance that night during the rodeo.
Last year about 30,000 fans attended the event, and every performance sold out. It aligns with the general uptick Wall’s noticed in the popularity of rodeos, which caters to a crowd that values God, country and family, he said.
“There are a lot of people craving those values, and to see prayer and the national anthem before competition and watching competitors help one another and pat each other on the back, that’s what made professional rodeo catapult in the last several years.”
