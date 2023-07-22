Pikes Peak Library District invites us to dive deeply into the history of World War II and the Holocaust this year.

This year's All Pikes Peak Reads selection, an annual community reading program, is "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II," by Maj. Gen. Mari K. Eder (Ret.). The book is available now at all PPLD branches, as well as in audio book or eBook formats. Eder will give a free keynote presentation and do a meet and greet and book signing Oct. 7 at Library 21c.

In the nonfiction book Eder recounts the tales of women during the war, including those who brought Jewish refugees to the U.S., smuggled Jewish families into Great Britain, and served as pilots and spies in male-dominated fields.

"I appreciate that it takes you inside the lives and experiences of 15 relatively unknown women heroes from that generation," said PPLD Senior Librarian Heidi Buljung. "It's providing that voice of WWII history that we don’t hear from as often and shedding light on stories that don’t always get their due."

To complement the book is the traveling exhibit, "Americans and the Holocaust," from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. The 1,100-square- foot interactive exhibit explores America's response to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and '40s, and tackles topics including the Great Depression, isolationism, racism and antisemitism.

The exhibit will open with a free reception Sept. 9 at East Library and be up through Oct. 11. PPLD is one of 50 libraries in the U.S. selected to host the show, and the only one in Colorado.

"We felt like it’s an important exhibit to talk about," said PPLD Senior Librarian Melissa Mitchell, who will manage the exhibit, "particularly what did America know and what could have been done."

The timing of the show also is auspicious, Mitchell says, as Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 20-1336 in 2020, which mandates high schoolers be taught about genocide and the Holocaust as a requirement for graduation. She anticipates the exhibit will be popular with school groups.

More information about the exhibit can be found online at ppld.org/HolocaustExhibit.

APPR aims to celebrate literature, improve community connections, and foster dialogue across social, cultural and generational lines. The program pairs its reading selections with activities, book clubs and more throughout the year. Information can be found online at ppld.org/appr.