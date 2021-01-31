If you were the kid who played drummer on pots and pans, this one’s for you. Percussion extraordinaire Sheila E. (think Prince) is teaching the real thing, master classes online, even for beginners pounding rhythms on the couch cushions. On YouTube and Facebook. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Peak: Learn to play the drums online with Sheila E.
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
