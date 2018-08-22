ashot.jpg

Swish and more swish. Just how many free throws can sports TV jock Rob Namnoum sink in 24 hours for juvenile diabetes? “A Shot for Grace” is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain High School, but Namnoum will shoot baskets for 24 hours. The KRDO sports director is rallying for pledges for every hour. There’s also a silent auction of sports items. He raised $7,000 last year and is going for more. Why? He’s a dad whose daughter Grace has juvenile diabetes.

