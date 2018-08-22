Swish and more swish. Just how many free throws can sports TV jock Rob Namnoum sink in 24 hours for juvenile diabetes? “A Shot for Grace” is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain High School, but Namnoum will shoot baskets for 24 hours. The KRDO sports director is rallying for pledges for every hour. There’s also a silent auction of sports items. He raised $7,000 last year and is going for more. Why? He’s a dad whose daughter Grace has juvenile diabetes.
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs sports anchor giving new meaning to term charity stripe
- By: Linda Navarro
- Updated
- Comments
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on Linda Navarro daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Linda Navarro posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 29
Most Read
-
Preconstruction starts on Interstate 25 widening of 'Gap' between Monument, Castle Rock
-
2018 Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival schedule in Colorado Springs
-
Uber driver pleads for release of car seized after Colorado Springs police shooting
-
House ablaze in northwest Colorado Springs
-
DA's report on shootout that killed Deputy Micah Flick: Officers ‘acted reasonably’