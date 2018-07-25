Serranos Coffee Shop
Michelle Karas
Serranos Coffee Co., at 625 Colorado 105 in Monument, is a gem. You can get a yummy breakfast burrito stuffed with red potatoes, colby/jack cheese, scrambles, green onions and vegetarian green chili, plus an excellent large dark roast, for about $8. Also on the menu: pastries, panini, salads and soups such as potato & leek and tomato bisque. Visit the drive-through window, take a break in the large seating area or sit outside and enjoy a gorgeous mountain view. facebook.com/Serranoscoffee/

