Serranos Coffee Co., at 625 Colorado 105 in Monument, is a gem. You can get a yummy breakfast burrito stuffed with red potatoes, colby/jack cheese, scrambles, green onions and vegetarian green chili, plus an excellent large dark roast, for about $8. Also on the menu: pastries, panini, salads and soups such as potato & leek and tomato bisque. Visit the drive-through window, take a break in the large seating area or sit outside and enjoy a gorgeous mountain view. facebook.com/Serranoscoffee/
Pike's Pick: Head north for a coffee shop find, good food
- By: Michelle Karas
- Updated
- Comments
Michelle Karas
Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor
Michelle is a features reporter and special sections editor for the Gazette. A Penn State graduate, she loves to ski and hike, and most enjoys writing about music and human interest topics. She joined the Gazette in 2015.
Get email notifications on Michelle Karas daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Michelle Karas posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More information
For adrenaline, adventure and balance, I rode Royal Gorge whitewater on the Arkansas River with Lost Paddle Rafting. Five of us in the raft pa…
Most Read
-
Final City for Champions project to provide new stadiums for Switchbacks and Colorado College hockey
-
Larry Cook aims to brighten your day 1 wave at a time around Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs woman allegedly killed Army veteran fiance over possible wedding guest
-
Sheriff's deputy involved in U.S. 24 crash that killed two
-
Homeless camps hit by storm as Colorado Springs' creekside camping ban takes effect