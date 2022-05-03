It has been called one of the best bar specials in town.
The Special, as it’s known at The Burrowing Owl, will get patrons a beer and a shot of whiskey for $5. Something else sweetens the already sweet deal: a shot of pickle juice.
At the vegan restaurant and bar in Colorado Springs, little glasses of the green stuff are as popular as plates of nachos and jars of water.
Here, it’s clear to see. Pickle juice has a place at the table.
The liquid has been called plenty of names in the past. Some consider it an afterthought, something to pour down the drain after the main contents are gone. Some consider drinking it worthy of a dare. Some call it plain ol’ gross.
Others don’t consider it at all, contrary to the respect enjoyed by juices from apples or oranges.
In recent years, the popularity of pickle juice has picked up.
At bars such as the Burrowing Owl, a patron might sip pickle juice for whiskey to go down smoother. It might even help with how the whiskey hits in the morning.
The positives go beyond that. Pickle juice is a sort of secret keeper of fuel for exercisers. And athletes have been fans for decades, says Justin Park, a founder of the Denver-based company The Real Dill.
“It’s been going on for a long time,” Park said. “You hear stories about football players chugging pickle juice on the sidelines.”
The juice’s journey into the mainstream goes back to at least 2000, when The Pickle Juice Co. was founded and its juice marketed as a product for athletes of all skill levels.
The company sponsors professional athletes, who you’ll see sipping on a green-colored packet during breaks from rock climbing or while cycling.
The Texas-based company, likely the biggest producer of pickle juice, was one of the first to go all in on the liquid’s benefits.
Pickle juice is packed with electrolytes, making it a natural form of sports drink.
“Pickle juice contains electrolytes in the form of a lot of sodium and some potassium and magnesium. That’s why you can use it as a natural electrolyte,” dietitian Camille Skoda said in an article on the Cleveland Clinic’s website. “It can help to rehydrate after exercise.”
Pickle companies in Colorado such as The Real Dill and Yeehaw Pickles have found extra business from this side of pickle juice.
Pikes Peak Pickle Shack, a popular tourist stop in Cascade, has also found success selling pickle juice. That’s what is offered at the Burrowing Owl.
Still, it depends on preferences.
“Pickles are one of those things where you’re one side of the spectrum and there’s not really an in-between,” Park said. “People seem to be passionate about pickles or detest them entirely.”
The Real Dill, which has been around for 10 years, used to sell pickle juice but now focuses on its other products. The company still often talks about the “many uses” for it.
And it offers an easy solution.
“We get asked all the time about pickle juice,” Park said. “We say, ‘Well, if you buy a jar of pickles, it comes with pickle juice.’”