Einstein and Picasso walk into a bar.

No, seriously — that’s the premise of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” a play that will be showing at Millibo Art Theatre throughout February. Written by Steve Martin in 1993, the off-Broadway comedy will be performed by a slate of local talent.

Actor Michael Lee plays Pablo Picasso in the show, which is set during the artist’s blue period in 1905, Lee said.

“He’s this brooding, upcoming celebrity artist who pays for drinks with sketches and is always kind of on the prowl for his next seduction,” Lee said. “He’s a bit of a womanizer. He’s very arrogant, and he’s very talented.”

The story starts rolling when the artist collides with young physicist Albert Einstein at the Lapin Agile bar, and they get to talking, Lee said.

“From there it’s talking about art and science and women, which is the thing that they seem to have in common the most,” he said.

Lee said audiences should expect a good time, describing the show as a “thoughtful farce.”

“It’s a lot more thoughtful than just a simple kind of one, two punch-line joke,” he said. “I think this is going to be a really good show for Steve Martin fans, comedy fans and people who are interested in art and science and kind of discussions around the idea of talent and genius.”

Actress Miriam Roth, who plays bar maiden Germaine, echoed Lee’s sentiment.

“They should look forward to a lot of laughs,” Roth said. “It’s really funny, but also kind of a really nice commentary of the world, and what was to come.”

Roth is especially looking forward to playing Germaine, who is based on a real lover of Picasso.

“I think she’s sort of the ultimate feminist. She’s very grounded and she is a realist, as compared to some of the larger-than-life characters that we have,” Roth said.

Ultimately, Roth’s favorite part of the production was learning about and humanizing these famed historical figures.

“Picasso’s work is such a big part of our artistic culture in today’s world, and it has been for so many years, and Einstein really paved the way as a physicist,” Roth said. “So taking on these larger-than-life characters, but humanizing them — finding the comedy, finding the lighthearted moments — it’s been a lot of fun.”