Country music star Phil Vassar and country band Lonestar will bring their "Holiday & Hits" concert to Pikes Peak Center on Dec. 12.
Tickets start at $47.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 20. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Vassar has produced 10 No. 1 singles during two decades in the business, including "Carlene, "Just Another Day in Paradise," "Six-Pack Summer" and "When I Love You."
Lonestar has also had 10 No. 1 country hits, including "No News," "Come Crying to Me" and "Amazed."