Peterson Air Force Base, say hello to Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt.
The action and Marvel hero will be delivering a special recorded greeting to service members and their families in attendance for an early screening of his upcoming film, "The Tomorrow War."
The sci-fi action movie will be shown on Wednesday, two days before its release on Amazon Prime Video. The screening of the PG-13 rated film, which starts at 8:30 p.m., is free to all military ID card holders.
In "The Tomorrow War," time travelers from 2051 arrive to deliver a an urgent message. Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the past to be transported into the future to join the fight.
Along with Chris Pratt, JK Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski and Sam Richardson also star.