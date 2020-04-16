Staying home bound means not a lot of variety in the people you encounter.
There’s your husband again. Oh, and your kids some more. Or, there’s your roommate, making his weird egg and peanut butter concoction yet again. And while it’s wonderful to spend quality time with your family or whoever constitutes your home life, sometimes it’s nice to see the face of somebody who’s in real time somewhere else around the country or world.
These are the times social media can save us, particularly all the livestreams of your favorite celebrity, author or motivational speaker. They broadcast live on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at all hours of the day, making it possible for you to almost interact with a new human.
Here’s a small roundup of people, who you might or might not know, doing their best to make you feel a little more connected and less alone.
• Ina Garten: She’s a popular cook, author of the “Barefoot Contessa” cookbooks and host of the Food Network show “Barefoot Contessa.” Her recent Instagram Live went viral when she mixed herself a midmorning cosmopolitan and poured it into a larger-than-life wine glass.
• DJ D-Nice: This popular DJ is making life in isolation a little more danceable with his perpetual mixing in Club Quarantine on Instagram Live.
• Matthew McConaughey: The longtime actor is taking to Instagram Live to do regular #McConaugheyTakes, lighthearted and short conversations featuring tidbits about some of his old movies, such as the romantic comedy “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”
• Patrick Stewart: The distinguished actor is reading one Shakespeare sonnet every day on Instagram Live.
• #savewithstories on Instagram: Margot Robbie, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and other celebrities read children’s books live to raise money for food banks, mobile meal trucks and community feeding programs. You can make a $10 gift by texting SAVE to 20222.
• John Mayer: The musician hosts his “Current Mood” talk show Sunday nights on Instagram Live. His recent guest, comedian Dave Chappelle, made light of the toilet paper situation.
• Miley Cyrus: Though she’s ended her daily Instagram Live talk show “Bright Minded,” you can still watch episodes on her IG account. She interviewed a variety of people, including Elton John, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato.
• Josh Gad: The actor, known for voicing the character of Olaf in the “Frozen” film franchise, is taking to Twitter Live every day and reading a book to kids to help them fall asleep. Search for #GadBookClub.
• Katharine McPhee and David Foster: The actor and singer McPhee pairs up with her new composer and musician husband to perform Instagram Live concerts every day at 6:30 p.m. Musician John Legend joined them for one session.
• Glennon Doyle: The author and motivational speaker comes to Instagram Live almost daily to give pep talks and share funny tidbits about her family, which includes her wife, Olympic gold medalist soccer player Abby Wambach. Doyle also recently did a live interview with musician Alicia Keys.
• David Whyte: The poet reads aloud his contemplative poems regularly on Instagram Live. He’s calling the short sessions “Microbursts of Poetry.”
• Jessica Yellin: The former CNN chief White House correspondent and author of “Savage News” is doing regular Instagram Live interviews about COVID-19 with such guests as Ron Klain, the former Ebola czar under President Barack Obama.
• Questlove: The DJ from the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop band The Roots is bumping his favorite mixes on YouTube live at 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Search for him online at youtube.com/theroots.
• Andrew Lloyd Weber: One of the kings of Broadway musicals, who’s responsible for such classics as “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats,” is regularly playing piano and singing on Instagram Live. Some of his tunes are from his upcoming version of “Cinderella.”
• Jennifer Weiner: The popular author of such books as “Good in Bed” and “Mrs. Everything,” is making matzoh and challah on Facebook Live, along with a live book club where she discusses her books.
• Catherine Cohen: The New York-based comedian and W advice columnist is hosting an Instagram Live version of her weekly show, “Cabaret Cabernet.” She has a bunch of random guests on her 6 p.m. Wednesday show, including Broadway stars.
