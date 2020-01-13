It's been more than six years since Pearl Jam has released a new record and nearly that long since the band has played at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
Both waits are over.
Pearl Jam will put out its 11th studio album, "Gigaton," on March 27 and is heading out on a 16-date North American tour in support of the new music.
The tour includes a show April 9 at the Pepsi Center.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and will be available at pepsicenter.com and livenation.com. Presale tickets will also be available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform.
Each ticket includes a $5 donation to the nonprofit Vitalogy Foundation, Pearl Jam's foundation supporting community health, the environment, arts, education and social change.
"Gigaton" marks Pearl Jam's first album since the Grammy-award winning "Lighting Bolt," which came out in October 2013.
"Making this record was a long journey,” said guitarist Mike McCready in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."