A few artistic dreams will bloom this year, thanks to the Peak Arts Prize 2020.
The annual program, in a partnership between the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and Pikes Peak Community Foundation, awards grants to one large and one small organization and an individual to help them complete a specific artistic project by the end of the year. Grant winners were selected by a panel of five judges.
Also this year, for the first time, a people’s choice winner was determined by the public, which returned more than 1,000 ballots.
“This year’s inspiring grantees will engage people in new ways with local art,” said Angela Seals, program coordinator and COPPeR’s deputy director. “Peak Arts Prize is all about community connection. We invite the public to watch for when the prize projects unfold this year near you and attend, participate and support them.”
Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and Colorado Ballet Society were the recipients of the $10,000 large arts organization grant for “What Makes You Different Makes You Beautiful.” The new family and children’s performance will feature choreographed kid-friendly dances to Victoria Bond’s “The Frog Prince” and Saint-Saëns’ “Carnival of the Animals.” The show will be ideal for those with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities and other disabilities. The inaugural event will be part of a semiannual Children Series.
Educational Partnerships Immersive Concerts (E.P.I.C.) received a $7,500 grant in the small arts organization category. The group will begin a nonprofit chamber music society and combine classical music with visual art forms and interactivity. They intend to use southern Colorado professionals and national artists in every production, focus on new works by underrepresented composers and find new angles on the classics, while collaborating with educational institutions.
Emily Wegert is the winner of the $4,000 individual artist grant for her Cirque du Soleil-style stage show “Mythico,” which sold out three days of shows in September at Millibo Art Theatre. She plans to use the funds to bring her show to a bigger stage and involve more performers.
“I’m an adrenaline junkie and need dopamine and endorphins,” says Wegert, an aerial dance performer and teacher. “I love it as a creative outlet, developing my own routines and performing and helping students develop their different acts. ‘Mythico’ was a conglomeration of everything, and getting to dabble in some artistic ways I haven’t been able to before.”
The $1,000 People’s Choice Prize was awarded to Funky Little Theater Company for its largest production to date, the summer musical “We Will Rock You,” featuring the music of Queen.
Contact the writer: 636-0270