If you go

What: Colorado College Summer Music Festival

When: Sunday through June 25; June 15 and 25 concerts will be available to the public; other concerts will be available to a limited audience; they will be livestreamed on the festival's Facebook page at facebook.com/CCSummerMusic

Where: Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; and Monument Valley Park, behind Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.

Price: June 15 and 25 concerts are free, other concerts might not be available to the public due to limited capacity; 389-6552, coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival/index.html

Something else: Chamber concert by festival fellows, 6 p.m. June 16, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, free; pre-screening of "Now Hear This" episode ("Beethoven's Ghost"), with festival director and "Now Hear This" host Scott Yoo and "Now Hear This" producer Harry Lynch, 5 p.m. June 21, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free