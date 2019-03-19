The kids are in for a summer treat.
"PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" will stop by Pikes Peak Center on Aug. 24 and 25. Tickets start at $19 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 29. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
"PAW Patrol," an animated preschool series on Nick Jr., features a group of six rescue dogs led by a boy named Ryder. In the interactive "The Great Pirate Adventure," PAW Patrol must rescue a sea captain who's on the hunt for secret pirate treasure. Audience members will learn pirate lingo, the pirate boogie and help the pups solve puzzles.