If you happen to look unhappy at a Paula Poundstone show, you might become part of the act.

Known for her audience interaction, the longtime comic can’t help herself — there could be juicy material in your autobiography just waiting to be mined for laughs.

“A lot of times it’s men who have their arms folded,” said Poundstone from home in Santa Monica, Calif. “They made a deal with their wives — if their wife would watch football with them, they’d go to this godawful show. When I get them talking, it’s fun.”

Her off-the-cuff conversations began decades ago (she’s been at this for 44 years) when she first started doing stand up and would forgot her material midperformance. She’d berate herself post-show, cursing her forgetfulness as a liability, but she long ago accepted this is who she is. And it might not be half bad.

“One night it dawned on me that the real joy of my set was this unpredictable part of talking to the audience,” she said. “Not that I don’t have funny jokes, because I like to think I do, but a lot of times the heart of the night has the tendency to be wrapped up in these interactions.”

Poundstone will perform Saturday at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

The comedian long has been able to ferret out the comical parts of life. Her kindergarten teacher sent home a note to her parents, telling them how she appreciated Poundstone’s humorous comments about their daily activities. In the late ’70s, Poundstone was 19 when she started hitting up open mics in Boston, and then traveling the country, performing along the way. Famous folks began to notice her, including Robin Williams, who encouraged her to move to Los Angeles.

Beginning in the ’90s she released several HBO specials, including “Cats, Cops and Stuff” and “Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard.” And for more than two decades, she’s been a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me.” Five years ago she and her buddy, Adam Felber, who’s also a “Wait Wait” panelist, started their podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

“I do really silly characters,” she said about her podcast. “I would be way too shy to do the characters on stage. It’s allowed me to venture into some kinds of stuff I haven’t done publicly. The world of podcasting is like the economy at large — there’s a 1% that are succeeding, and the rest of us are scrambling. I’m not in the 1%.”

But the podcast makes her happy, she says, and that’s no small thing. Poundstone is into finding happiness wherever she can. She even wrote a book about it six years ago, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.”

Each of the 13 chapters sees her trying something new to provoke happiness, including immersing herself in nature, binge watching movies with family, driving a fancy sports car, dancing, spending time with cats (she has nine, down from 16) and hugging people.

“Here’s what I know for certain — the whole thing is just a biochemical process,” Poundstone said about getting happy.

“There are things that release those endorphins and some of them are more simple than others. I wish this was not true, but exercise is a big component. Talk about an inconvenient truth.”

