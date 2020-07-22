Wahid and Stacy Hafsaoui, owners of the popular Paris Crepe, moved their restaurant into the former Montague’s at 1019 S. Tejon St. in mid-Februrary. They weathered the months of the stay-at-home order with takeout and are now going strong in their new place.
The interior and outside have a fresh look. Carpet has been replaced with stained concrete. Mismatched antique table and chairs and overstuffed seating are gone. Sleek table and chairs and booths have replaced all that. The walls are painted a lovely yellow that makes for a warm, cozy feel. There’s a nice patio at the back. You’ll find most of the same menu items, great espresso drinks, salads and desserts.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays. They will open before 9 a.m. on Saturdays with reservations for 10 or more. Details: 444-0110, pariscrepeco.com.
A taste of Spain
Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., is offering the popular dish of Spain, Paella on the Patio, with seatings at noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. the third Sunday monthly. Cost is $41 plus tax and tip. Reservations fill quickly. Details: 471-8272, http://www.tapateria.com.