A parent group is demanding Netflix remove the erotic thriller "Desire" from the streaming service, saying it depicts child pornography.

The Parents Television Council, a media watchdog group, wrote a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings calling for the immediate removal of Argentinean film "Desire" for its "child-porn content."

The parents group accused Netflix of "showing a reckless disregard for the millions of families that keep your streaming platform alive and viable, and callously placing profits ahead of any sense of corporate responsibility, to potentially engaging in criminal activity."

Netflix did not return a request for comment. Read more at usatoday.com.