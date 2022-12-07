A metal and rock lover's dream is headed to The Broadmoor World Arena next year.
Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse will bring their "Rockzilla: The Second Leg" tour to Colorado Springs on Feb. 22.
Rap rock band Hollywood Undead and rock band Escape the Fate will open the show.
Tickets are $50.50-$70.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com. VIP sales are available now and a fan presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Twenty-five years into their time as a band, Papa Roach recently released their 11th album, "Ego Trip." Some of the group's popular hits include "Help," "Born for Greatness," "Last Resort," "Between Angels and Insects," "She Loves Me Not," "Getting Away with Murder" and "Scars."
Falling in Reverse's latest single, "Zombified," hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart. Their last album, "Coming Home," was released in 2017.