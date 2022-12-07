Papa Roach and Five Finger Death Punch get loud at Broadmoor World Arena

Papa Roach (pictured) and Falling in Reverse will perform Feb. 22 at The Broadmoor World Arena. Courtesy

 David E. Jackson

A metal and rock lover's dream is headed to The Broadmoor World Arena next year.

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse will bring their "Rockzilla: The Second Leg" tour to Colorado Springs on Feb. 22. 

Rap rock band Hollywood Undead and rock band Escape the Fate will open the show.

Tickets are $50.50-$70.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com. VIP sales are available now and a fan presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Twenty-five years into their time as a band, Papa Roach recently released their 11th album, "Ego Trip." Some of the group's popular hits include "Help," "Born for Greatness," "Last Resort," "Between Angels and Insects," "She Loves Me Not," "Getting Away with Murder" and "Scars."

Falling in Reverse's latest single, "Zombified," hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart. Their last album, "Coming Home," was released in 2017.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments