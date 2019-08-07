It all started with a farmer named John Harlow and some peach trees.
As the one of the first white settlers in Palisade, Harlow tilled the soil until he owned the best peach farm in the region. The first celebration dates back to the 1800s. Peach queens were crowned around the 1920s. One hundred and twenty five years later, the Palisade Peach Festival still celebrates where it all began.
Indulge in a peach eating contest or see if your peach really is the largest in the biggest peach contest. Burn off some fuel in a 1K, 5K or 10K race and settle down afterward for a barbecue. Tour the peach orchards and close with an afternoon of wine tasting. There’s live music, food and, of course, peach treats for the whole family.
While you’re there: Hike to the top of Mount Garfield for the best vista of Palisade.
Also on our calendar:
• Telluride Mushroom Festival, Aug. 14-18, tellurideinstitute.org
Try tasty mushroom delights while discovering the vast ecological contributions of fungi.
• Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, Aug. 16-18, bluegrass.com/folks
Lyons will welcome more than 5,000 festivarians for a weekend of tasteful songwriting and one-of-a-kind bluegrass.