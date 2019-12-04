The Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 E. U.S. 24 (just east of Woodland Park), has been purchased by Michael and Stacey Sturdevant, who are doing a major cleanup of the building that was built in 1945. The Sturdevants have owned The Donut Mill in Woodland Park for more than 10 years.
“Parts of the floor have been removed to the floor joists and some new joists have been installed,” Michael said of the Crystola. “It’s an old building that needed a lot of repairs. We’ve ripped up the kitchen and will install new tile flooring, new plumbing and new equipment.”
Michael is not new at restaurant and bakery ownership. He was once the chief baker on the Queen Mary (QE2) transatlantic ocean liner. He has run restaurants in California and New Mexico. Some might remember his Breadheads bakery and Bunz restaurant locally. The couple are planning to open the refreshed Crystola Roadhouse this month.
French connection
Blandine Mazéran, owner of The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., has formed a partnership with Julien Renaut, owner of La Belle French Bakery in Denver.
“He will start providing pastries for our shop and teaching classes, like croissants,” she said. “We’ll be adding other classes like decorating, choux, cookies and macarons.”
Renaut’s croissant master class is three hours and costs $159. You will learn all the techniques to work with laminated dough. You go home with about a dozen croissants, including almond croissants. Visit tfkcc.com for the complete class list and to register.
It’s a miracle
Allusion Speakeasy, 323 N. Tejon St. inside Rooster’s House of Ramen), turns all Christmas-y as Miracle at Allusion through Jan. 1. Enjoy some signature cocktails including Christmapolitan, Run Run Rudolph and SanTaRex, served in a bright green Tyrannosaurus rex ceramic mug. Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 639-4195, allusionbar.com.