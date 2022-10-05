Glenn Powell, owner of Barista Espresso and Specialty Roasting, 625 W. Colorado Ave., celebrated 30 years in the coffee-roasting business. He actually has been involved in the industry in Colorado Springs more years than that.
“My first interest in coffee was in 1978 when I was working for a company unloading coffee from trucks,” he said. “There were literally only two espresso machines in Colorado Springs. I started, with some partners, making espresso machines. But my passion was roasting coffee, and April 1, 1992, I opened Barista.”
He compares coffee roasting to being a chef.
“Coffee is no different than being a chef. Get a really good-tasting roast, and it’s a recipe you want to keep consistent. Stop tweaking it,” he said. “People are getting more educated about the complexity of coffee. Look at wine. People have more sophisticated palates. The same is true for coffee drinkers. They are becoming more purist, with coffees from a single bean from a single country. No blends.”
Even with the challenges of the past several years, his business has continued to grow.
“The craziest part for us is that we are going to have our best year ever in sales,” he said. “We have been adding a lot of new accounts, but our margins aren’t the way they used to be. Cost of products, shipping freight, labor — everything is up. We have really worked on trying not to raise pricing too much. But I can’t complain — we’re very blessed to have stayed in business for 30 years.”
The roastery is not a coffee shop but is open to buy beans Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Details: 719- 578-1185, barista colorado.com.