Outdoor dining also to return to South Tejon Street

After a successful summer outdoor dining program in downtown Colorado Springs, which closed a portion of Tejon Street, another effort to expand outside restaurant service is underway.

This time, the busy north-south thoroughfare will remain open.

Some 40 builders, tradesmen and other volunteers will construct four “parklets” — structures in parking spaces — beginning at 9 a.m. Friday in the 00 block of South Tejon Street, for restaurants that include Jax Fish House, Colorado Craft, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Red Gravy.

The street will be closed Friday during the construction.

The configuration will enable outdoor dining for the participating restaurants seven days a week through much of 2021, according to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, which is facilitating the project, along with the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs’ charitable HBA Cares fund.

“This block of South Tejon is unlike any other in downtown, with four full-service restaurants on the east side of the street,” said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Downtown Partnership. “They have no other route for expanded outdoor dining.”

The redesign will meet city code requirements and public health orders for the pandemic.