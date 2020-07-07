If you hear the soft sounds of live music floating in on the breeze, you're not dreaming.
Outdoor music concerts have returned to the Pikes Peak region.
Stargazers Theatre will host two concerts at Rocky Mountain Vibes' UCHealth Park, beginning with popular Pueblo band The Martini Shot. The seven-piece pop and rock group will play originals and covers at 7 p.m. July 17. Colorado smooth jazz band Dotsero and local jazz saxophonist Tony Exum Jr. will perform at 7 p.m. July 18. Future concerts might be scheduled in August and September, depending on weather and how the first two go.
"We’re thrilled," says Stargazers co-owner John Hooten. "It lets people know we're still in business, that we’re stretching out to try different things with different partners. When times gets tough, everybody comes together and tries something new and different."
Seating will be available in three appropriately distanced areas: $150 pods for up to five people on the field; $200 tables for up to six people in the picnic terrace section (includes $40 stadium cash redeemable for food/beverages); and $17 general admission tickets in the stadium bleachers. The concerts also will be livestreamed for $12.50.
At least 700 tickets are on sale now. Go online to stargazerslive.com.
Face masks will be required upon entrance and while moving around the venue, but can be removed once at your designated seating area. No outside food or drinks are allowed, as well as obstructive coverings, such as pop-up tents. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed on the field. Umbrellas also are permitted.