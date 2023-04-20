See the work of five choreographers in one show this weekend.

The Ormao Dance Company will perform “In the Round” at the company’s Black Box Theater, a performance featuring multiple choreographers showcasing their own pieces.

“I think that that’s the meat of the show, is that we have five different choreographers’ perspectives,” said Janet Johnson, the company’s artistic director. “Dancers get to dig into lots of different kinds of ideas and ways of moving and ways of constructing choreography, and the audience gets to experience a lot of different things.”

Set in the Black Box Theater, the performance will have an intimate feel, Johnson said.

“It really gives you a chance to really feel like part of it, and it’s a really special environment,” she said.

The show will start out with the work of Jordan McHenry, which will include live music. The piece will center on a new start, Johnson said.

“He’s playing with this idea of every day, we start our day, we have an opportunity to emerge anew or start fresh. That’s a beautiful theme,” she said.

From there, choreographer Maddie Douglas will present a piece featuring the voices of people from across the company’s programs, young and old.

“The voices that she captured, I think are especially interesting because they really are intergenerational,” Johnson said. “It’s really lovely and funny; there’s some laughter.”

Douglas’ piece will be followed by work from Rosely Conz about motherhood.

“The stories of these moms and finding the universality in that, but also the really tender, beautiful nuggets that are specific to each of those moms,” Johnson said. “So that’s sort of a thread through the whole thing.”

The show will continue with a dreamy dance by Tiffany Mills. While the piece has been done before, it presents differently each performance, Johnson said.

“It is different each time based on the dancers that she’s working with and their stories,” Johnson said. “It is a recurring dream or nightmare or both that starts kind of the same, but always along the way manifests itself in a different way.”

The performance will conclude with Larry Keigwin’s jazzy piece set to Diana Ross’ iconic live album “Lady Sings Jazz & Blues.”

“I think that the lighting in our black box just really re-created this old jazz club kind of feeling and it’s a feel good piece,” Johnson said.

Stop by before the show for drinks and Greek hors d’oeuvres for a fun, enjoyable evening, Johnson said.

“One thing that we really worked hard on is the overall experience and the environment,” she said. “Obviously the choreography, but once we have an idea, it’s like, ‘How can we make this really special from the moment someone walks in the door?’”