Fourteen thousand classes offered, 2,000 students, 160 guest choreographers, 4,500 artistic epiphanies.

That’s the short list of Ormao Dance Company’s legacy over the three decades of its existence. The professional modern and contemporary dance troupe will celebrate by offering three performances Friday and Saturday at Kathryn Mohrman Theater at Colorado College.

“We’re moving toward being this dance company that has a rich experience for dancers and, because of age, we are hopefully reflecting our community more,” said Artistic and Executive Director Jan Johnson. “We have this range of age — 25 to 50 — so there’s a lot of different life experiences and that shows on stage.”

The shows feature four choreographers, some of whom have worked with Ormao for years, including Chung-Fu Chang, who created pieces for the company’s 20th and 25th anniversaries. This year’s piece, “Accents,” is inspired by the racism he regularly encounters when people hear him speak English with an accent.

“Even though he is a professional and has been working many years in higher education, he’s been overlooked,” Johnson said. “Because he has an accent, people assume maybe he’s not smart or doesn’t belong here. His work is relevant because that’s not just his story, that’s many people’s stories who live here.”

If you go What: Ormao Dance Company's 30th anniversary concert When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Kathryn Mohrman Theater, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St., Colorado College Price: $30; $25 65 and older; free students, 12 and younger, CC students, staff and faculty with ID, masks recommended; 471-9759, ormaodance.org

Larry Keigwin, artistic director of Keigwin + Company in New York City and co-founder of Green Box Arts Festival, will offer “Cruise Control,” a fast and boisterous piece set to music by Motown queen Diana Ross.

The duet “Beacon,” by Julian Barnett, explores the relationship between a brother and sister, with its frustrations and tenderness: “It’s like this roller coaster. Sometimes their bodies are just yelling at each other,” Johnson said.

The longest piece, the 25-minute “When We Kiss the Sky,” by KT Nelson, who is from ODC/Dance in San Francisco, features eight dancers taking a journey through a bevy of feelings stemming from the pandemic: “It’s that trajectory of being alone, connecting with one, starting to connect with more, connecting with everyone, and finally the environment,” Johnson said.

Thirty years ago, Johnson, a professional dancer, was taking classes and getting to know the Colorado Springs dance community after moving here from Wisconsin. There weren’t many opportunities for dancers, besides some happenings at CC, so she adopted a “Field of Dreams” mentality: If you build it, they will come. And they did.

At first, she focused on finding choreographers and putting together performances, and offering classes to adults. As the years went by, she integrated children into the process and created classes for them, inspired by their parents who liked the philosophy behind Ormao.

“It’s still the foundation, the fabric of what we do here, which is everybody has a voice,” she said.

“And there’s a sense of welcoming everyone into the creative process. It’s more important now than ever.”

