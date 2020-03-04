Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver

Price: $143 to $500; 303-405-1111, ext. 0, altitudetickets.com, pepsicenter.com

Oprah Winfrey believes in you and your ability to own the upcoming year. Her tour has swept through the country since January, offering different female celebrity powerhouses such as Tina Fey and Lady Gaga. On Saturday, she’ll bring her bestie, broadcast journalist Gayle King, to Pepsi Center. The daylong event includes an interactive session with Oprah on creating an action plan for the year and an interview with King.

‘The SpongeBob Musical’

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, through March 22, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver

Price: $35 to $115; denvercenter.org

The Tony Award-winning musical, based on the Nickelodeon animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” premiered on Broadway in 2017. For those who might be prone to dismissing a musical based on a kids show, the list of artists who contributed original songs to the score is impressive: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper and David Bowie.

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’

When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South

Price: $10 to $20; 345-2787, villageartscs.org

“Little Women” is all the rage right now, what with last year’s new film version of Louisa May Alcott’s classic. Village Arts of Colorado Springs will bring to the stage the musical version of the lives of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March.

‘My Dad Wrote a Porno’

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver

Price: $59.50 to $190; 303-623-0106, altitudetickets.com

Don’t worry, it’s not quite as indelicate as the title suggests. The stage show is a direct takeoff of the popular comedy podcast “My Dad Wrote a Porno,” and it’s pretty much like the pod. After host Jamie Morton discovered his father was writing an erotic novel about Belinda Blumenthal and her risqué adventures in the lands of Steeles Pots and Pans, he saw comedy gold. He gathered his friends Alice and James, and every week on the podcast they read out loud another chapter in the book and poke fun at it. Hint: The novel is not very good. But it is funny.

‘The Vagina Monologues’

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 12-14, 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Funky Little Theater Company, 1367 Pecan St.

Price: $19, $15 Thursdays; 471-4462, funkylittletheater.org

Eve Ensler rocked the country in the 1990s with her show inspired by the female anatomy, written after interviewing hundreds of women about their vaginas. Since then, it’s been performed around the world and by hordes of female actresses. It’s not only about how one 6-year-old’s vagina smells like “snowflakes,” in her own words, but what it means to identify as a woman.

‘Tour de Force’

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver

Price: $30 to $155; 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org

The program performed by the Colorado Ballet features “Feast of the Gods,” by award-winning choreographer Edwaard Liang, the world premiere of a new work and “Celts,” by choreographer Lila York.

More events

For a complete list of performances, go online to gazette.com/arts-entertainment

JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE