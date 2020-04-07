Near the end of OneRepublic's recent tour, members of the band were exposed to the coronavirus multiple times.
So the group, which formed in Colorado Springs, went into self-quarantine in early March. In a recording studio.
The musicians apparently kept busy, and made a song inspired by what they were experiencing. It's called "Better Days."
"We couldn’t help but be influenced by what’s happening," frontman Ryan Tedder said in an Instagram video announcing the new tune.
He wrote: “We’ve been quarantined at my studio for 10 days now after unknowingly being exposed to Coronavirus multiple times at the end of our tour recently."
In a "strange coincidence," he said their days of quarantining lined up with the deadline to finish the band's new album.
"One of the songs we had already started felt like we had written it ABOUT what is happening in the world right now," Tedder explained.
They had already written the chorus for "Better Days," but the verses were incomplete.
"I wanted to provide like a glimmer of hope, but also time-stamp this moment in time in this song," he said. "This was a cathartic moment and release for me. I needed to process what was going on."
OneRepublic dropped "Better Days" on March 25.
The lyrics include, "May we never ever shed another tear for today. Cause' oh I know that they'll be better days."
Tedder also asked OneRepublic fans to submit footage of themselves — doing acts of kindness, cooking, hanging with their pets, etc. — to use for the song's music video.
A portion of the proceeds from “Better Days” will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, created to help those in the music industry affected by COVID-19.
"Never thought we’d be finishing an album during a global pandemic," Tedder said.