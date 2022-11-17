Sometimes we go our whole lives without ever really knowing our parents.
We don’t think to ask about their lives until it’s too late. Who were they before they got married or had kids? What adventures did they go on or dream about? What were their hopes and dreams, or the stories of their first kiss, first love, first heartbreak?
“Our parents are our parents,” said Sarah Boone, the creator and star of the upcoming one-woman cabaret, “Mom Before Dad: A Young Woman of the Greatest Generation.” “We don’t think of them as having lives.”
Boone’s mother, who was 93 when she died in 2019, left behind some intriguing items for her children to discover, including an old diary with entries from Jan. 1, 1942, through the fall of 1943. Her one and only diary chronicles her senior year in high school and the gap year she took before college.
“It introduced me to this person we didn’t know,” Boone said from her home in Jacksonville, Fla. “My mom as a young, independent woman before she met my father. It took me over, the idea of telling her story.”
So Boone, a self-described theater kid, turned to what she does best — act and sing — and set her mom’s story, before she met Boone’s father, against the backdrop of World War II. She’ll bring the 90-minute show to Millibo Art Theatre on Thursday through Sunday.
Through the eyes of her mom and old letters, audiences can see how the youths responded to the war, including her enlisted brother and several pen pals who were stationed overseas.
“The story is what young people did during that time to sacrifice for this country and to fight for what they thought was right,” Boone said. “It makes you realize what we have now and how important it is, what liberty is, and all the things we take for granted.”
The show is more of a concert than a play, and features music from the Great American Songbook canon — classic early 20th-century American jazz standards, popular songs and show tunes, including work by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Tom Jones.
Joining Boone will be Colorado Springs musicians Joey Glassman on percussion, sax and flute player Ryan Janus, bass player Marc Neihof and Confluence, a Denver-based vocal quartet.
Telling her mom’s story doesn’t feel like a privacy violation to Boone, who found her mom’s artifacts in a box labeled “My story.” Her mom, never the private sort, was always willing to share her stories. Boone just wishes she hadn’t waited until she died to ask more questions.
“We all do this. We take the mentors and grown-up people in our lives for granted and that they’re always there,” she said. “We understand what they did, but we’re so concerned with our own lives and so busy we don’t probe deeper into their lives. This triggered the idea of having stories of your own and sharing them with people because they’re important. And taking time to listen when someone sits you down.”
