N3 Taphouse Restaurant

N3 Taphouse Restaurant “Chicken and Short-Rib Taco Plate” Thursday August 17, 2017. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

This might be one of the better happy hours in Colorado Springs. At least on Sundays, when happy hour lasts all day at N3 Taphouse, the bar/restaurant in a former fire station on Colorado Avenue, just east of Old Colorado City. During happy hour, draft beers are $2 off and well drinks and house wine are $3. Its food menu is no joke, either. Be sure to try the beer cheese soup, sandwiches such as the French dip and a variety of Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Top Colorado Springs food and drink picks

When our staff discovers something they love — they share it. On this list of Gazette staff 'Pikes Picks,' you'll find  Colorado Springs-area eateries that have impressed and surprised the staff's palates. Click here for readers' top choices in the annual Gazette Best of the Springs.

