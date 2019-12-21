This might be one of the better happy hours in Colorado Springs. At least on Sundays, when happy hour lasts all day at N3 Taphouse, the bar/restaurant in a former fire station on Colorado Avenue, just east of Old Colorado City. During happy hour, draft beers are $2 off and well drinks and house wine are $3. Its food menu is no joke, either. Be sure to try the beer cheese soup, sandwiches such as the French dip and a variety of Neapolitan-style pizzas.