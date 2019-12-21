This might be one of the better happy hours in Colorado Springs. At least on Sundays, when happy hour lasts all day at N3 Taphouse, the bar/restaurant in a former fire station on Colorado Avenue, just east of Old Colorado City. During happy hour, draft beers are $2 off and well drinks and house wine are $3. Its food menu is no joke, either. Be sure to try the beer cheese soup, sandwiches such as the French dip and a variety of Neapolitan-style pizzas.
Top Colorado Springs food and drink picks
When our staff discovers something they love — they share it. On this list of Gazette staff 'Pikes Picks,' you'll find Colorado Springs-area eateries that have impressed and surprised the staff's palates. Click here for readers' top choices in the annual Gazette Best of the Springs.
“Welcome to burger heaven,” the cook said as I approached the food truck. Patty’s Gourmet Hamburgers is just that.
I’ve had this ongoing joke with some of my friends: Amanda’s Fonda must be worth going to because it shares a name with yours truly. Recently,…
Up for a road trip? The Shaggy Sheep is a gem of a roadside restaurant in Grant, a location that makes for a great stop if you’re driving from…
The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., offers a treat of the day at the bakery and cafe. Tuesdays it’s a slice of luscious chocolate tart …
If, for some reason, I had to choose a last meal, bread and butter would be at the top of the menu. After wandering around Trader Joe’s recent…
Delicious, fresh salads make me happy. And Saladworks, 2130 Southgate Road in Broadmoor Towne Center, in the corner spot where a Starbucks had…
The best nachos I’ve had in a long time had a lofty name: The Lord’s Chips.
Florissant isn’t known as a place to eat and drink. But I implore you: Go.
The custom option for pasta and pizza pies at this downtown pizzeria.
Tired of your regular morning latte? Stop by Pikes Peak Lemonade, 224 N. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs, for a fresh cup of lemonade. There’s j…
It’s a green chile extravaganza at Colorado Craft.
An extensive number of interesting ingredients and gluten-free option at this pizza chain.
It’s no frills at the downtown Green Line Grill— just tasty grub at a price that also seems from yesteryear.
Tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas galore. Did I mention the exotic Beeritas?
A noodle bowl from Nourish Organic Juice is a craveable takeout meal that makes you feel as if you’ve done your body some good.
It’s coffee by day, cocktails by night — unless you like it the other way around. Hungry? Try some multicultural fare from a seasonally changing menu.
The food hits of Denver are trickling down to Colorado Springs. Fat Sully’s pizza and Denver Biscuit Co. share space on South Tejon Street, wh…
Ahhhh, potica, that wonderful, sweet, traditional holiday treat from Slovenia. Pronounced poh-TEET-sah, the yeast bread/pastry is rolled with …
Andres Velez has created a festive, inviting and playful patio in front of his Piglatin Cocina, 2825 Dublin Blvd. It added about 40 seats — pl…
City living for me has always meant picking and choosing a downtown cafe that suits my mood: funky for a slow cup of coffee and conversation, …
On the Boulevard, which identifies itself as a “spirited eatery,” is a Village Seven neighborhood sports bar on a street with more residences …
It doesn’t take much imagination to be transported from Pizzeria Rustica in Old Colorado City to a friendly Italian village — partly because o…
There are two words on any menu that make me giddy: tofu scramble.
It felt fortuitous that Brother Luck’s was the first face I saw when entering Lucky Dumpling, his newest restaurant. I recalled my first expos…
Mo’s Diner and Lounge in Manitou Springs is one of those places that’s been part of my peripheral vision for years. You know the kind where if…
The words “Vietnamese Cuisine” are painted on the door and included on the Pho & Grill menu, but they aren’t necessary.
Marigold Café and Bakery was a big part of the city’s culinary landscape for 25 years. In 2017, however, the eatery was sold. I’m happy to rep…
Some might wonder what to make of Denver restaurants making their presence known in our fair city. My attitude is: Bring it on. And that’s exactly what the capital city-based Fat Sully’s NY Pizza does in Colorado Springs.
The only things not comfy and cozy at Cucuru Gallery Café in Old Colorado City are some of the chairs, but they shouldn’t deter you from sitti…
From dough to crust in under 90 seconds isn’t about bakery raceways; it’s what’s essential to genuine Neapolitan pizza. Colorado Springs has s…