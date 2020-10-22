If you have a truck or have a thing for trucks, there’s something you should know about: the TruckIt Truck Meet.
It’s a miniature and COVID-19-friendlier version of the multiday festival that Fountain’s Pikes Peak International Raceway, or PPIR, debuted in the summer of 2019.
In its first year, the fest combining country music and motorsports was a hit.
So after postponing the full-scale TruckIt to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, PPIR got requests from fans to host some smaller type of the event, said director of communications Chelsy Offutt.
“So many people were asking us to do this,” Offutt said. “This is a thank you to them.”
At Saturday’s truck meet, anyone with a truck and ticket has the chance to drive the track’s drag strip or check out the burnout circle. Spectators can watch all the action and the unique selection of trucks. Plus, there will be live music and food and drink vendors.
“Our whole goal is to get people out here,” Offutt said.
Another goal is to get people to think of Pikes Peak International Raceway as more than a race track. In recent years, it has turned into a host for events like the Hot Rod Rock and Rumble rockabilly festival, electronic music concerts and a tiny house festival.
With 13 acres, there’s plenty of room for outdoor festivities and social distancing. The next Hot Rod Rock and Rumble is scheduled for August.
Along with plenty of events on the calendar, PPIR promotes “fun for everyone 365 days a year” with driving programs, race schools and racing club events.
“People know that we have races, but don’t realize we’re open and what all we do,” Offutt said. “We want to bring cultural, musical events together with motorsports.”
They’re trying to get the word out. Offutt recently joined PPIR after spending more than a decade with Visit Colorado Springs.
She describes the TruckIt Truck Meet as a “fun truck tailgate day.” While last year’s festival hosted a lineup of country acts like The Cadillac Three, Christopher Shayne and Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, she said this weekend’s event will feature a variety of music from local acts.
“It’s a fun way and an introductory way to get people here,” she said. “We’re really a one-stop shop for music and sports.”
Once they’re here, she said they’ll realize how unique it is to attend an event at PPIR.
“It has so much history, you’re on a Nascar track and you can see Pikes Peak from here,” she said. “It’s really beautiful.”