As the death march through movie-awards season begins in earnest, with the Toronto Film Festival now underway, it will be hard to miss actor Steve Carell — once a staple of comedy and now the star of two heavy, high-profile and potentially prize-worthy films.
First up: “Beautiful Boy,” a true story starring Carell and Timothée Chalamet as a father and son struggling with the younger man’s methamphetamine addiction. One of Toronto’s more anticipated offerings, the film left critics buzzing about the Oscar prospects of its two stars. The film is to be released Oct. 12.
Then, in December, Carell anchors “Welcome to Marwen,” in which he does double duty. Using a mix of live-action and motion-capture performance, the fact-based film features the actor as traumatized beating victim Mark Hogancamp — the subject of the 2010 documentary “Marwencol” — and Hogancamp’s alter ego, a G.I. doll. The doll appears in animated World War II fantasy sequences set in a miniature Belgian village that Hogancamp built as a form of art therapy.
A third movie, without a firm release date, features Carell in a supporting role as Donald Rumsfeld. That still-untitled biopic, based on the career of former Vice President Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), reunites the two actors with their director from “The Big Short,” Adam McKay.
With Carell’s startling metamorphosis in 2014’s “Foxcatcher,” the funnyman began a journey away from a reputation carefully honed on “The Daily Show” and in such hit movies as “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”
That transformation seemed to announce to the world: Stop laughing and take me seriously.
In 2010, when Carell announced his early departure from the Emmy-winning TV series “The Office,” after seven seasons of playing the buffoonish manager of a paper company, the actor insisted he wanted to spend more time with his family. In hindsight, it is hard to imagine that the dramatic realignment of his career was not planned, though Carell himself denied that in a 2015 interview with me when “The Big Short” came out.
Defying people’s expectations of him as a comedian “wasn’t something I did on purpose,” he said. “You never know if it’s going to work or if people are going to buy it.”
Carell — still part clown, now part tragedian — might be telling the truth about making no conscious decision to rebrand himself. But one thing is increasingly clear: Whatever he’s selling these days, a whole lot of us are buying.